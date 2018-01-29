  • Jacksonville officers: Man ransacks Catholic church

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Jacksonville officers say a man broke into and burglarized a Catholic church.

    Police said the man broke a window at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Old St. Augustine Road on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

    Police said he was after money and a safe.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was initially asking for help identifying the man, but said he has since been located. 

