Jacksonville officers: Man ransacks Catholic church

Jacksonville officers say a man broke into and burglarized a Catholic church.
Police said the man broke a window at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Old St. Augustine Road on Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Police said he was after money and a safe.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was initially asking for help identifying the man, but said he has since been located.
Do you recognize this man? #JSO says he broke a window at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Old St. Augustine Road, ransacked the church and stole money https://t.co/gSKXTT0CYx @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ams7P0G9dq— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) January 29, 2018
Burglary suspect has been identified. We no longer need assistance in identifying this suspect. THANK YOU #Jacksonville! https://t.co/FCuYdTecpl— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 29, 2018
