  • Jacksonville man wanted for murder after hair stylist found dead

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    Jacksonville police are searching for a murder suspect after his 61-year-old ex-girlfriend was found dead inside her Jacksonville home.

    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Marvin Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

    He is wanted for the murder of 61-year-old Cassandra Valentin. 

    Valentin was found dead in her home on Frank E Ave Monday after fire rescue was called for a welfare check.

    Family tells Action News Jax that Williams is Valentin's ex.

    Action News Jax uncovered a petition for an injunction for protection against domestic violence that Valentin filed against Williams in 2013.

    The injunction says he raped her, held her at knife point and beat her.

    JSO is asking anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

    To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

