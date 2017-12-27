Jacksonville parents still in shock after home invasion

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother and father are still in shock more than 24 hours after police said a man broke into their home, barricaded them in the closet and set their home on fire.

"The street was just full of fire engines and police cars," neighbor Andrew Bell said. That’s how Bell described his neighborhood after getting a call that his neighbors' house was lit on fire.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before. We’ve lived here 17 years," Bell said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office, the man broke into the couple’s home Christmas morning while they were sleeping.

"Came through the window, walked down the hall into their bedroom door and was standing over the husband with a gun," Bell said.

Bell said the woman told him the man demanded money, but they said they didn’t have any.

"(They) put husband into the closet and drug the wife around the house with really no plan," Bell said.

Both were barricaded in the closet when their home was set on fire.

"They heard popping and then heard the smoke detector go off and that's when they knew they had to get out," Bell said.

They told Bell it took both of them pushing on the door to escape.

JSO said the suspect drove off in the victims’ silver 2015 Mazda 3.

At the time of the home invasion, a minivan was caught on surveillance video circling the cul-de-sac and neighbors call it suspicious.

"Doesn't make any sense," Bell said.

More than 24 hours after the couple escaped, they were allowed back into their home.

"About the only thing they could find that was taken was two playstations and video games," Bell said.

The neighbor said that the couple could only salvage some documents.

They also live at the home with their 16 year old son who wasn’t there at the time.

If you would like to help, visit the GoFundMe account for the family.



