Jacksonville police: 2 young people ages 14 and 11 shot in Mixon Town

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two young people were shot Thursday night in the 2000 block of Lewis Street.

    JSO tweeted that the two kids shot are ages 11 and 14.

    A witness also told Action News Jax that two kids were shot during a drive-by shooting. Reggielevon Parker said one of the kids shot was his cousin.

    "I came outside and heard first bullet outside and I knew my cousin was down the street," Parker said. "All I seen was a car swerving and shooting up stuff and then another car got shot."

    Parker said he heard his cousin screaming.

    "My cousin run and tell me he was bleeding all down his legs and then I saw another little boy laying in the street and his arm and back got shot up," Parker said.

    Parker said he thinks someone was being targeted in the shooting.

    "No one else got shot. All the kids got shot, all the kids," Parker said.

    Police are expected to hold a briefing later Thursday night.

