0 Jacksonville police: 2 young people ages 14 and 11 shot in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two young people were shot Thursday night in the 2000 block of Lewis Street.

JSO tweeted that the two kids shot are ages 11 and 14.

#JSO is working two people shot in the 2000 block of Lewis Street. 11 and 14 year old victims. pic.twitter.com/ZhLJ4DxxZx — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2018

According to @JSOPIO the two people shot are 11 and 14 year old. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/006VNgfhYh — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

A witness also told Action News Jax that two kids were shot during a drive-by shooting. Reggielevon Parker said one of the kids shot was his cousin.

"I came outside and heard first bullet outside and I knew my cousin was down the street," Parker said. "All I seen was a car swerving and shooting up stuff and then another car got shot."

“All I seen was a car swerving and shooting up stuff and then another car got shot.” A witness said two kids got shot during a drive by shooting. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZBW3NAkLNl — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

Parker said he heard his cousin screaming.

"My cousin run and tell me he was bleeding all down his legs and then I saw another little boy laying in the street and his arm and back got shot up," Parker said.

“No one else got shot. All the kids got shot all the kids.” The witness said that he thinks the shooter was targeting someone. He said his little cousin is one of the victims @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/n4o8UXyizV — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

Parker said he thinks someone was being targeted in the shooting.

"No one else got shot. All the kids got shot, all the kids," Parker said.

Police are expected to hold a briefing later Thursday night.

Police are expected to hold a briefing later Thursday night.

Officer on scene is putting down evidence markers. There are at least 6 on Lewis st. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kTOLbfdmry — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

BREAKING: #JSO confirms that the two shooting victims from Lewis Street in Mixon Town are 11 and 14 years old. This is absolutely terrible. This senseless violence has to stop. @ActionNewsJax — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 9, 2018

