0 Jacksonville officers bust 200 people for food stamp fraud

Almost 200 people and several Jacksonville businesses are accused of food stamp fraud in a years-long investigation, police said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said undercover detectives identified 115 people accused of exchanging SNAP/EBT benefits for cash in Operation Half-Back.

Williams said JSO began investigating food stamp fraud in Jacksonville after a task force was created in July 2012.

The task force first investigated Jacksonville businesses suspected of taking in large sums of SNAP/EBT benefits in exchange for cash at a rate of 50 cents on the dollar.

For example, a SNAP recipient would swipe their card for $500 and recieve $250 in cash from the business.

The funds given to SNAP cardholders by the government were expected to be used on food.

JSO said businesses, some of which claimed to sell meat, seafood and produce, often gave recipients little to no merchandise for the EBT purchases.

"(The mobile vendors) simply served as a clearinghouse for exchanging cash and in some cases illegal narcotics for SNAP benefits," Williams said.

Williams said in at least once case, SNAP benefits were exchanged for powder cocaine.

JSO highlighted four 'mobile vendors' that took in more than $3.7 million in tax payer money.

"That money fuels the criminal enterprises in our community," Williams said. "It's used in the drug trade and trafficking of guns. That money fuels that issue for us here in Jacksonville."

Williams said JSO also targeted people who gave large sums of SNAP benefits to undercover officers for lesser amounts of cash.

Many suspects contacted undercover detectives each month, as soon as SNAP benefits were placed on their cards, Williams said.

Undercover investigators conducted 390 transactions with 115 EBT recipients from February to July 2017.

JSO said each transaction was audio/video recorded. The funds were returned to the United States Department of Agriculture.

"These people are stealing money from hardworking taxpayers right here in our community," Williams said. "They are abusing a program meant to help people in our community."

JSO said more arrests are pending.

Williams is encouraging anyone who suspects a person or business of food stamp fraud to report them by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

About to hear from JSO about an organized fraud investigation — 198 suspects involved. pic.twitter.com/nfzYyIc8fX — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) March 13, 2018

#JSO “Operation Half-Back”

Targeting those in #JAX scheming to defraud public assistance (SNAP/EBT).



🔺 390 undercover transactions from Feb 2017 - July 2017

🔺Each transaction was audio/video recorded

🔺198 total suspects

🔺161 warrants waiting to be issued. #OperationHalfBack pic.twitter.com/sx7l4TviR6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 13, 2018

#JSO “Operation Half-Back”



Targeting those in #Jacksonville scheming to defraud public assistance (SNAP/EBT).



RNS Mobile Meats LLC, Sisters Mobile Meats LLC 🍗🥩🍖



🔹3,958 fraudulent SNAP Transactions

🔹$572,282.00 in fraudulent SNAP sales. #OperationHalfBack pic.twitter.com/bga0gOUji2 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 13, 2018

#JSO “Operation Half-Back”



Targeting those in #Jacksonville scheming to defraud public assistance (SNAP/EBT).



Businesses that swipe the food stamp card for cash. For example: Swipe for $500 and they will give you back $250 or drugs. #OperationHalfBack — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 13, 2018

#JSO “Operation Half-Back”



Targeting those in #Jacksonville scheming to defraud public assistance (SNAP/EBT).



Sheonna’s Seafood 🐠🐟🦀🦐



🔹3,958 fraudulent SNAP Transactions



🔹$1,261,751.00 in fraudulent SNAP Sales.#OperationHalfBack pic.twitter.com/AAu5pg3rqb — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 13, 2018

#JSO “Operation Half-Back”



Targeting those in #Jacksonville scheming to defraud public assistance (SNAP/EBT).



URKO Ballers Produce 🍇🍎🍊🍐🍋



🔹7,164 fraudulent SNAP Transactions



🔹$1,078,504.00 in fraudulent SNAP Sales.#OperationHalfBack pic.twitter.com/fBggjABp3Y — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 13, 2018

