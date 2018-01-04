Jacksonville police: Correctional officer arrested after sharing confidential arrest docket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office correctional officer was arrested Thursday morning after officials say he shared a picture of a confidential arrest docket with a civilian.
Dustin Koenig, who started with JSO in July 2015, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of disclosure/use of confidential criminal justice information.
JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said JSO began an integrity investigation in mid-December, when officials learned a member of the agency had evidence that a civilian had a picture of a confidential arrest docket.
The docket was not public because it contained information about active investigations.
The photo of the docket, which was for a confidential informant who was arrested, was sent via text message, Ivey said.
Koenig confessed Thursday morning and was arrested and then resigned from JSO.
Ivey said 10 JSO employees were arrested in 2017 and this is the first JSO employee arrest of 2018.
Watch Ivey's full news conference announcing the arrest below:
