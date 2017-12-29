Jacksonville police haven't yet ruled out murder-suicide in deaths of mom, son

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said they have not ruled out murder-suicide in the case of a mother and son found dead in their Paxon home.

On Thursday, officers identified Yolanda and Trevor Binns. Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said their deaths remain an active homicide investigation.

The woman who called 911 said Trevor Binns was on the floor just inside the doorway of the home on Wyolen Street, while his mother was dead in her bed. The woman said the bedroom door had been kicked in.

Neighbor Ali Greene said the lack of answers is keeping people on her street on edge.

“I’m kind of a little nervous about what could be going on in the neighborhood,” Greene said.

Family members didn’t want to speak with Action News Jax on Thursday, but told us previously that Yolanda and Trevor Binns both had schizophrenia. They said Yolanda had stopped taking her pills for the past three months, calling them “the devil's medicine.”

Multiple neighbors have also said that Trevor would act strangely.

“Sometimes, he displayed a little behavior that wasn’t appropriate,” Greene said. “Using the bathroom outside and stuff like that, but I didn’t see anybody ever fighting, nothing like that.”

Police haven’t announced any arrests, so Greene fears a killer is still out there.

“It’ll be good if they can get some answers, and I know the family will appreciate to know some answers of what’s going on, so yes, we need some answers,” Greene said.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives are waiting for the medical examiner’s report to give them the cause of death.

