Jacksonville police hiring crossing guards

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hiring School Crossing Guards across the city.
School Crossing Guards will be assigned to the area near elementary schools throughout the city. They will be responsible for helping students on travel to and from school.
The position is part-time, with an hour of work in the morning and afternoon. Pay for the position is $9.85 and hour and won’t exceed 10 hours weekly.
Applicants should ideally live near the location of the position. If selected applicants must pass a background check and drug screening, and complete eight hours of classroom and field training.
As of Tuesday, January 2, 2018 there are open assignments at the following schools:
- Abess Park Elementary, 12731 Abess Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
- Arlington Elementary, 1201 University Boulevard N., Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Arlington Heights Elementary, 1520 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Bartram Springs Elementary, 14799 Bartram Springs Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32258
- Cedar Hills Elementary, 6534 Ish Brant Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Crown Point Elementary, 3800 Crown Point Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
- Greenfield Elementary, 6343 Knights Lane N., Jacksonville, FL 32216
- Gregory Drive Elementary, 7800 Gregory Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Hendricks Avenue Elementary, 3400 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Hyde Grove Elementary, 2056 Lane Avenue S., Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Hyde Park Elementary, 5300 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
- Kernan Trail Elementary, 2281 Kernan Boulevard S., Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Lake Lucina Elementary, 6527 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
- Loretto Elementary, 3900 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223
- Mandarin Oaks Elementary, 10600 Hornets Nest Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
- Stonewall Jackson Elementary, 6127 Cedar Hills Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Westview K-8, 5270 Connie Jean Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Whitehouse Elementary, 11160 General Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32220
- Windy Hill Elementary, 3831 Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
For more information about School Crossing Guard positions contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Patrol Support Division at (904) 630-2160.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}