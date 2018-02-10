0 Jacksonville police: Suspicious item in front of police substation not explosive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item in front of the Zone 4 police substation located at 3726 Blanding Boulevard.

An officer spotted the item, which JSO Public Information Officer Melissa Bujeda described as "not a large item," at 6:25 p.m. in front of the substation.

JSO said all businesses in the 3700 block of Blanding Boulevard were evacuated as a precaution.

Investigators later determined that the item was not explosive. It is not yet known what exactly the item is, so JSO said it is being transported to another location to be assessed.

Businesses that were evacuated should be able to reopen soon, JSO said.

