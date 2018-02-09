0 Jacksonville police investigating deadly home invasion in Holiday Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly home invasion at 400 Century 21 Dr. in the Holiday Hill neighborhood.

JSO announced at 7:25 a.m. that the investigation was updated from a robbery with serious injuries to a death investigation at the Shore House Apartment complex.

The victim was found unresponsive in his apartment and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

JSO said that there appears to be forced entry and suspect foul play, but there is no known motive or suspect information.

The victim is an Arabic male in his 30's and are working to identify the victim, according to JSO.

JSO said they are still investigating.

Fearful tenants who live at the apartment complex tell Action News Jax they’re counting on police finding whoever’s responsible. “It’s like, 'am I safe or is there no where to be safe?' you know so that’s the scary part about it,” explains Sierra Cooper. Action News Jax e-mailed the property management company and asked if they’re adding safety measures due to the recent crime. Management sent a response saying they already have a security company, but they’re looking into adding Jacksonville Sherriff’s officers to security protocol. Police are telling neighbors in the Holliday Hill area to be aware of their surroundings.

Share this post with your neighbors:

Investigators still on scene at Shore House Apts. where police found a man in his 30s dead inside an apartment around 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/B9DdiOLUbs — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 8, 2018

Police found signs of forced entry to the apartment. They're warning all tenants in the complex to stay alert, aware of their surroundings. pic.twitter.com/wy3bL04lLe — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.