Jacksonville police investigating shooting in Intracoastal West

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the intersection of San Pablo Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

Investigators have a Shell/Daily's gas station at that corner blocked off with crime scene tape.

JSO said one person was shot and ran toward the gas station.

A source tells Action News Jax that the victim was 19 years old, was shot twice in the back and once in the side and is now in surgery.

