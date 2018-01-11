  • Jacksonville police investigating shooting in Intracoastal West

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the intersection of San Pablo Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

    Investigators have a Shell/Daily's gas station at that corner blocked off with crime scene tape.

    JSO said one person was shot and ran toward the gas station.

    A source tells Action News Jax that the victim was 19 years old, was shot twice in the back and once in the side and is now in surgery.

