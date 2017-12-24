JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With just a few days before Christmas, Jacksonville police are busy investigating three undetermined deaths on Saturday.
One of the deaths was reported in the 4800 block of Royal Avenue in Murray Hill, where police say a witness found a man dead in his bedroom. Investigators were called to the area about an hour after the man's body was found.
JSO investigating a death on Royal Ave. I'll have new details in minutes. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/PRImvrIGbX— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2017
UPDATE: witness found man dead in the bedroom of his home. Police calling death "suspicious" but say there was no sign of forced entry. https://t.co/LrKea85uSI— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2017
Police are calling the death "suspicious" and said there was no sign of forced entry.
Police were not able to tell Action News Jax whether there were any signs of trauma. The investigation is still active.
In addition, police are actively investigating two undetermined deaths in the area of the 8900 block of Madison Avenue in Riverview.
#BREAKING: Two reported undetermined deaths at 8900 block of Madison Ave., per #JSO. @ActionNewsJax— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) December 23, 2017
Police said no foul play is suspected and the deaths are being worked as a drug-involved death.
UPDATES: Jacksonville police investigating three undetermined deaths days before Christmas | https://t.co/5TZl2P30xq pic.twitter.com/c795RXGFIS— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) December 23, 2017
