Jacksonville police investigating three undetermined deaths days before Christmas

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With just a few days before Christmas, Jacksonville police are busy investigating three undetermined deaths on Saturday.

    One of the deaths was reported in the 4800 block of Royal Avenue in Murray Hill, where police say a witness found a man dead in his bedroom. Investigators were called to the area about an hour after the man's body was found.

    Police are calling the death "suspicious" and said there was no sign of forced entry.

    Police were not able to tell Action News Jax whether there were any signs of trauma. The investigation is still active.

    In addition, police are actively investigating two undetermined deaths in the area of the 8900 block of Madison Avenue in Riverview.

    Police said no foul play is suspected and the deaths are being worked as a drug-involved death.

