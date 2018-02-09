0 Jacksonville police: 2 men shot, killed in Hyde Park neighborhood

Two men are dead and two suspected shooters are on the run after a Thursday morning shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The only description investigators have of the shooters is they were two men in sweatshirts.

The shooting happened at 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Magnolia Terrace apartments on Jammes Road.

A neighbor told Action News Jax he saw the shooting. That man, who didn't want to be identified, described how the ordeal unfolded.

"It's disturbing," he said of seeing someone being shot.

The neighbor said he was woken up by a number of gunshots. When he looked out of his window, he heard more gunshots and saw a second man drop to the ground. Then two men wearing red and possibly black or blue hoodies ran away.

This isn't the first shooting at this apartment complex. Action News Jax told you in September 2016 about 49-year-old David Goldsmith, who was shot and killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime map shows that in the past month, there have been 91 thefts, 61 assaults and 32 burglaries within a two-mile radius of the apartments.

This is a developing story.

Neighbors tell me they do NOT feel safe in this Westside area. One man I interviewed on camera said he found a body when he walked to his car one day. Another man says he saw one today. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/znnj3lU0uB — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 8, 2018

More JSO officers arriving. A neighbor told me heard at least 10 gunshots. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/YzdeUYF0Wk — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 8, 2018

JSO tells us there’s an undetermined death at Magnolia Terrace Apartments. A Neighbor tells me he saw two dead bodies. I’m working to confirm that. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/Bi7vgt8Ap6 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 8, 2018

Crime scene tape and JSO cars lining an apartment complex @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/z8ncRyGBep — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 8, 2018

Kyle and I are on our way to an undetermined death. Media staging coming up. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/6vVSMj9HxK — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 8, 2018

