  • Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death in Moncrief Park area

    Updated:

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief Park area.

    Police are responding near Wilson and West 34th streets.

    Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 7:50 p.m.

