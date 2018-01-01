Jacksonville police investigating undetermined death in Moncrief Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief Park area.
Police are responding near Wilson and West 34th streets.
Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 7:50 p.m.
