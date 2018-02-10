Jacksonville police working to identify man shot, killed at Eastside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died Friday night after being shot on the Eastside.
Police responded to 1212 1st Street, the Eastside Villas apartments, after getting reports of shots fired.
On the way there, the call was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man between the ages of 30 and 40 had been shot multiple times.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the man had work-type items on him including a hard hat. He also had groceries with him as well. Neighbors heard shots fired, but no one was outside when the shooting happened.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 for updates.
Working to get more details on this for FOX30 Action News Jax at 10: https://t.co/VfNLlSXpFl— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) February 10, 2018
Undetermined death on E 1st & Harrison. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZaNSxH3LHp— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 10, 2018
WATCH THE FULL BRIEFING FROM JSO ON FACEBOOK LIVE:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}