Jacksonville police investigating body found in St. Johns River

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in the St. Johns River near the 1900 block of Wigmore Street.
BREAKING: #JSO investigating an undetermined death at 1900 Wigmore St. near the St Johns River. @AmberANjax is heading to the scene. STAY WITH @ActionNewsJax for updates. FOX30 pic.twitter.com/Wg0joJyemY— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 2, 2018
Police found a body in the St. Johns River near Jax Port. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SUAn96tbfY— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) February 3, 2018
