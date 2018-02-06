0 Jacksonville police issue warning about viral child porn video, man arrested in Alabama

The man police say videoed himself performing sex acts with a young girl -- then posted it on Facebook -- is behind bars.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers said Germaine Moore, 44, is the man responsible for flooding Facebook and email inboxes with child pornography.

Moore faces charges for sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and criminal sexual conduct.

Crimestoppers said he turned himself in early Tuesday morning, and more charges are pending.

Facebook user Liesa Mitchell calls the case disgusting.

“I use Facebook a lot,” Mitchell said. “That’s how I stay in touch with all my friends, and it’s shocking to know that someone would put something so ghastly on Facebook.”

As that video circulated across the country, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet saying it was aware of the video.

JSO warned people not to open it or send it to anyone, saying that violates the law.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson foresees a potential problem trying this case.

“The problem with our current law is that it doesn’t consider things ... like computer-generated images,” Carson said. “So we really can’t trust anymore what we see on the internet, and that is going to be very confusing for the justice system.”

JSO said if you receive something like this, report it to the National Missing and Exploited Children tip line at 1-800-843-5678 and the social media platform you received it on, then delete it from your inbox.

