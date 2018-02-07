Jacksonville police: Missing man with dementia, diabetes found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE, 11:55 p.m., 2/6/18: Gregory Leroy Simmons has been found safe and is being returned home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Original story below:
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find 65-year-old Gregory Leroy Simmons.
He was last seen in the Copper Lake Drive area near Dunn Avenue and New Kings Road on a blue mountain bike and is in need of medication. He has dementia and diabetes, JSO said.
Simmons was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. His wife arrived home at 4:45 p.m. and he has not returned.
He is described as having gray and black hair, brown eyes, is 6’2” and weighs 172 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue sweatpants with a blue stripe.
Anyone who has any information on Simmons' whereabouts or has seen him out and about today is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
