  • Jacksonville police: Man found dead in road in Mandarin may have been struck by car

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the road in Mandarin early Sunday morning.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found in the 3100 block of Ricky Drive just before 4 a.m.

    JSO identified the man as Ryan Scott McKeller, 24, of St. Johns.

    Officers said it appears McKeller may have been struck by a vehicle.

    Ricky Drive between Anamoree Lane and Ricky Way was closed for several hours as police investigated.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories