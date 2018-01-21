Jacksonville police: Man found dead in road in Mandarin may have been struck by car

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the road in Mandarin early Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found in the 3100 block of Ricky Drive just before 4 a.m.

JSO identified the man as Ryan Scott McKeller, 24, of St. Johns.

Officers said it appears McKeller may have been struck by a vehicle.

Ricky Drive between Anamoree Lane and Ricky Way was closed for several hours as police investigated.

JSO says there’s a reported traffic homicide on Ricky Dr. in the Mandarin area. We’re headed to the scene. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 21, 2018

Here are some pictures from the scene. JSO has a section of Ricky Dr. taped off. This is a residential area. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dyrNsaVltG — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 21, 2018

Officers are walking up and down Ricky Dr. with their flashlights looking for something. I’m still working to figure out what happened. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/owPDljYsmP — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 21, 2018

Officers are going door-to-door to speak with neighbors. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yQXK9eHESX — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 21, 2018

An officer on scene tells me they were called to Ricky Dr. just before 4 a.m. in reference to a body in the road. Traffic homicide is investigating if the victim was hit by a car and killed. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 21, 2018

JSO says it appears the man was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle. Speed limit on Ricky Dr. is 30mph but neighbors say people drive way faster. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0D5GWPU6JN — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) January 21, 2018

