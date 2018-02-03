0 Jacksonville police: Man robbed, shot at mobile home park on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was robbed and shot at a mobile home park in the Windy Hill neighborhood.

Police said the man was driven to Baptist at Town Center. The victim told police at the hospital that the robbery happened at the Countryside Village mobile home park at 10960 Beach Boulevard.

Two men approached the man and witnesses and demanded money, then shot the man. Police said the robbers are described as being in their 20s, are 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and were wearing all black clothing.

The victim is stable at a local hospital. Investigators are working to determine if the victim and robbers knew each other and if anything was taken from the man during the robbery.

Investigators are still working to determine if this robbery and shooting is connected to a robbery and shooting that happened earlier Friday night on Barnes Road South.

JSO is investigating a robbery here at Countryside Trailer Park off Beach Blvd. At least one person injured. I'm working to learn new details. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/l129ADYEhi — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 3, 2018

Security asked us to leave the park, but from the outside, we can see a crime scene van driving in. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xi8zuhORlL — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 3, 2018

Update: man is in stable condition after being shot during a robbery. Told police two men approached him and demanded money. https://t.co/tLYXimGpqM — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 3, 2018

The two suspects allegedly took off. Police still investigating if there's a connection between this and tonight's Barnes St robbery. https://t.co/tLYXimGpqM — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 3, 2018

UPDATE: #JSO says man shot during robbery at Countryside Mobile Home Park on Beach Blvd. Victim says 2 suspects involved. Police cannot say if its connected to the other robbery and shooting involving 2 suspects in San Souci but they are investigating. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 3, 2018

