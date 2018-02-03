  • Jacksonville police: Man robbed, shot at mobile home park on Beach Boulevard

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was robbed and shot at a mobile home park in the Windy Hill neighborhood.

    Police said the man was driven to Baptist at Town Center. The victim told police at the hospital that the robbery happened at the Countryside Village mobile home park at 10960 Beach Boulevard.

    Two men approached the man and witnesses and demanded money, then shot the man. Police said the robbers are described as being in their 20s, are 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and were wearing all black clothing.

    The victim is stable at a local hospital. Investigators are working to determine if the victim and robbers knew each other and if anything was taken from the man during the robbery.

    Investigators are still working to determine if this robbery and shooting is connected to a robbery and shooting that happened earlier Friday night on Barnes Road South.

