0 Jacksonville police investigate reported shooting on Lewis Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported aggravated battery in the 2000 block of Lewis Street.

A witness tells Action News Jax that two kids were shot during a drive-by shooting. Reggielevon Parker said one of the kids shot was his cousin.

"I came outside and heard first bullet outside and I knew my cousin was down the street," Parker said. "All I seen was a car swerving and shooting up stuff and then another car got shot."

“All I seen was a car swerving and shooting up stuff and then another car got shot.” A witness said two kids got shot during a drive by shooting. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZBW3NAkLNl — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

Parker said he heard his cousin screaming.

"My cousin run and tell me he was bleeding all down his legs and then I saw another little boy laying in the street and his arm and back got shot up," Parker said.

“No one else got shot. All the kids got shot all the kids.” The witness said that he thinks the shooter was targeting someone. He said his little cousin is one of the victims @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/n4o8UXyizV — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

Parker said he thinks someone was being targeted in the shooting.

"No one else got shot. All the kids got shot, all the kids," Parker said.

Police have not yet released the details of what happened and are expected to hold a briefing on the situation later Thursday night.

Officer on scene is putting down evidence markers. There are at least 6 on Lewis st. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/kTOLbfdmry — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) February 9, 2018

