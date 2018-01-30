  • Jacksonville police responding to crash involving fatality on Lem Turner Road

    By: Action News Jax

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported crash involving a fatality in the 7100 block of Lem Turner Road, near Interstate 95.

    Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 9:05 p.m.

