Jacksonville police responding to crash involving fatality on Lem Turner Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported crash involving a fatality in the 7100 block of Lem Turner Road, near Interstate 95.
Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 9:05 p.m.
Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 for updates.
@JSOPIO working fatal crash on Lem Turner @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/vDm6PKjB7U— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 30, 2018
It looks like a pedestrian was involved. Working to get more information @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SM5VykOSxh— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}