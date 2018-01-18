Jacksonville police responding to officer-involved crash on West Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported crash with injuries involving an officer at West Beaver Street and Robinson Avenue.
Police will hold a briefing on the investigation at 9:40 p.m.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}