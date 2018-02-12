  • Jacksonville police searching for stolen van with body inside

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen van with a body inside.

    JSO said the van, a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Florida tag NIS5N, was stolen after it was left running with the keys in the ignition in the parking lot of Affordable Cremation Solutions on Arlington Expressway.

    The theft happened at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. The driver exited the van to drop off paperwork, and as he returned, he noticed the van being driven away. 

    The van has been left running, JSO said. 

    The deceased man inside was in the rear of the van strapped to a cot in a body bag, JSO said. 

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

