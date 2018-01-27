0 Jacksonville police searching for suspect in attempted abduction of a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported attempted abduction of a child that happened Thursday afternoon.

Patrol units responded to the 2600 block of Lowell Avenue in reference to the incident. The potential victim stated that he was walking in the area at around 4:30 pm.

The child told police a white van drove in his direction and passed him. After passing him, he advised the van made a U-turn and approached him from behind. As the van drove up next to him, the suspect (front passenger) asked the child if he wanted some candy.

The child said no and continued to walk away from the van. The suspect exited the van, walked toward the child and said "come here." The child again said no and ran away from the suspect. The suspect chased the child for a short distance and then returned to the van.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid 20's with blonde hair. He was approximately 5'8” tall and had a tattoo on his left forearm. The child could not identify the tattoo, but stated it was blue and orange in color.

Police do not have any information available on the driver of the vehicle at this time.

The vehicle was described as a late model white van, possibly a Chevrolet work van. The van was said to have folding doors on the passenger side with tinted windows as well as folding doors with windows on the rear. The license plate was displayed in the rear window of the van and the first character was the letter “B.”

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect or has seen the vehicle described is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

