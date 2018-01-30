Jacksonville police seeking armed sexual battery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating an armed sexual battery suspect.
The incident was reported to police on Sunday at 4:00 a.m. It happened in the Woodstock area near W. Beaver Street.
The victim described the suspect to police as a black male, 5’9” – 5’11”, thin muscular build, low cut hair with facial hair/beard (unshaven). The suspect had a dark colored mark (possibly a tattoo or a birthmark) on the lower outside portion of one eye. The suspect was wearing work type clothing: cowboy boots, blue jeans and a tan stained shirt.
The victim told police they saw the suspect leave the area in a light colored possibly (tan or silver) work truck with unknown wording on the door. It appeared to be a full sized older model work truck. It also had a utility/tool box in the bed of the truck against the passenger compartment.
Anyone who has any information in reference to the identity of this armed sexual battery suspect is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
Armed Sexual Battery Suspect Sought - Call #JSO if you know who this may be. Vehicle: Light colored possibly (tan or silver) work truck with unknown wording on the door. Had a utility/tool box in the bed of the truck against the passenger compartment. pic.twitter.com/X6fpPX0TeA— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 30, 2018
