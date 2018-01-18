Jacksonville police: Woman suspected in 4 purse-snatchings arrested

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a woman suspected of stealing purses from several area businesses.
Megan Brumfield has been arrested for three counts of theft and one count of auto burglary, JSO announced in a Facebook post.
JSO said Officer Jonathan Tyrrell heard another call go out with a similar vehicle description to other cases being worked. Officer Megan Moore-Runyon located the vehicle near Ft. Caroline and Rogero Road.
Officer Tyrrell interviewed Brumfield and she admitted to the following four incidents, JSO said:
- Jan. 18- Walmart, 13490 Beach Boulevard - Drove a vehicle up next to the victim and grabbed a purse from the front of the shopping cart.
- Jan. 17 - Publix, 11820 St. Augustine Road - Drove a vehicle up next to the victim and grabbed a purse from the front of the shopping cart.
- Jan. 15 - Shell, 4755 Hodges Boulevard - When the victim was putting gas in her car, the suspect entered the vehicle and took a purse.
- Jan. 14 - Ale House, 3238 Hodges Boulevard - Suspect stole a purse from inside the business.
