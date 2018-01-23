  • Jacksonville police: Woman's death being investigated as murder

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a woman found dead in her home Monday afternoon as a murder.

    JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 2000 block of Frank E Avenue to conduct a welfare check just after 4:30 p.m.

    They entered the home and found a woman in her 50s dead inside her home.

    Police said foul play is suspected and they are investigating the woman's death as a murder.

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

