Jacksonville police: Woman's death being investigated as murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a woman found dead in her home Monday afternoon as a murder.
JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 2000 block of Frank E Avenue to conduct a welfare check just after 4:30 p.m.
They entered the home and found a woman in her 50s dead inside her home.
Police said foul play is suspected and they are investigating the woman's death as a murder.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
