Jacksonville restaurants cited for live roaches, rodent droppings

Three Jacksonville restaurants had to be shut down for violations this week.
A health inspector reported over 40 dead and live roaches at Gangnam Korean restaurant on Beach Boulevard.
Inspectors found a total of 35 violations at the restaurant, including 47 dead roaches on the floor, shelf and wall, as well as nine live roaches reported near a freezer and potentially hazardous food temperatures. It was temporarily closed.
JJ's Crab House on Soutel Drive was cited for seven dead roaches in its lobby and 12 dry rodent droppings. Live small, flying insects were reported in the kitchen. It was also temporarily closed.
According to inspectors, the McDonald's on Dunn Avenue had four live roaches on the wall. In addition, the dish machine sanitizer was not at proper strength and there was grease on nonfood contact surfaces. It was temporarily closed.
The Panera at the Town Center was cited for potentially hazardous food temperatures, hot water was not provided at the employee hand wash sink and there was a mold-like substance on ice chute of the drink machine.
