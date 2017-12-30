Jacksonville cold night shelter opens through week before cold front arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army is opening up a shelter Saturday to protect those from temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees.
As the oncoming cold front approaches Jacksonville, the Cold Night Shelter at 900 W. Adams St. will be open through Friday. The shelter opens anytime overnight when lows dip below 40 degrees, the Salvation Army said in a media release.
The organization said a hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and dinner guests will be given coffee and breakfast in the morning.
“Our cold night shelter is an important service that we provide for those who would have a difficult and possibly life-threatening night exposed to low temperatures,” said Major Bert Tanner, Area Commander for Northeast Florida. “We will all sleep in warm beds tonight, and it’s central to The Salvation Army’s mission to make sure those without shelter can too.”
The shelter provides protection and relief to homeless men, women, and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.
