    By: Action News Jax

    A teacher at Kernan Middle School allegedly used a racial slur during a conversation with students, according to an investigative report. 

    The principal of the school contacted the Office of Equity and Inclusion/Professional Standards after receiving a complaint from a student's parent. 

    Teacher David Swinyar is accused of using the n-word with his students. He also allegedly said to students, "You should not be dating all these different African American boys because they are not worth it."

    Swinyar was also accused of demeaning students by calling them "idiots" last October, according to the report.  

    A 10-day suspension without pay was approved on Tuesday night for Swinyar by the Duval County School Board.

     

