Jacksonville teen accused of stabbing sleeping parents

A Jacksonville teenager has been arrested after police say he stabbed his sleeping parents on Wednesday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a press release the 16-year-old faces charges of two counts of aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed his sleeping parents early Wednesday morning.
Police said the victims were stabbed in the head and neck areas with a knife. Both victims fought the teenager and fled the scene, police added.
Police said the teenager was located not too far from the scene and confessed to the stabbing.
