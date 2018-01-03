Jacksonville teen collecting blankets for homeless

QUICK LINKS: 7-day forecast | Free weather app with alerts | List of closures, shelters
A Jacksonville teen is collecting blankets and warm clothes for the homeless.
We first introduced you to Maria Ribeiro on Action News Jax on Tuesday, after she handed out more than 50 blankets she had collected through social media.
Since then, Ribeiro said about 50 more people have reached out, wanting to help.
#Jacksonville teen Maria Ribeiro is collecting blanket donations for homeless. Since our story about her cause last night on @ActionNewsJax, more than 50 people have stepped up to help out. I've got an update for you at 5 on CBS47. #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/VGbOuPpjYF— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 3, 2018
“I think people want to be a part of something that’s doing something great. Sometimes they just don’t know how to do it. So I’m just glad this was placed in my heart and that people were willing to help,” Ribeiro said.
“The upper class and the rich need to realize that homeless people are people too,” said Will Roberts, who received a donated blanket on Tuesday night.
Ribeiro said she’s not stopping now.
“I feel like this kind of, like, sparked something in me. And I want to continue helping in any way I can,” said Ribeiro.
If you’d like to donate a blanket or warm clothes, you can contact Ribeiro at mariaclara0321@hotmail.com.
MORE INFO: School closures, cold-weather shelters | Jacksonville bridges and roads being watched for potential winter storm closures | State of emergency in effect before winter storm hits Southeast Georgia | JEA crews on standby ahead wintry weather for Jacksonville | Southwest, American Airlines flights canceled in Jacksonville ahead of cold snap
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}