0 Jacksonville teen shot in neck while riding bike: 'I thought I was going to die'

A teen is still recovering after he was shot in the neck Saturday night.

This is the 800 block of superior where a 15 year old tells me a man in a red car with dreads shot at him. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/scjodAgeWZ — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 12, 2018

Action News Jax told you ambulances rushed Shawn Lee to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was treated and discharged.

We spoke exclusively to Shawn, who said a driver with dreadlocks in a red four-door car shot at him while he rode his bike to a friend’s house.

Shawn said he did not know the driver and doesn’t know why he shot at him.

A man in this house tells me he found the 15 year old and waited with him until JSO arrived. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/2epVXn3EBT — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 12, 2018

He said the bullet grazed his neck and told us how he felt when he realized he was struck.

“I was just scared. I thought I was going to die,” Shawn said.

The teen said he is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the third child shot in less than a week. On Thursday, an 11-year-old and 13-year-old were shot on Lewis Street.

I knocked on doors to try and get surveillance of the shooting. Neighbors tell me they did not have any at the time. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9J31QcrSWZ — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 12, 2018

He tells me he was on his way to a friend’s house. But what happened next makes him feel lucky to just be alive. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/UDullshxRU — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 12, 2018

When I interviewed Shawn Lee, he tells me he does not know why the man shot at him. He says he doesn't know him and wishes he would've stayed home. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/DdKWaNLiy2 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 12, 2018

This is the Superior St. sidewalk Shawn Lee tells me he rode his bicycle on when a driver shot at him. Action News Jax @brittneyANjax told you this weekend this is the third child shooting within the past week. Shawn says JSO will meet with him again tomorrow. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/k2myWtjuEd — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 12, 2018

