  • Jacksonville teen shot in neck while riding bike: 'I thought I was going to die'

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A teen is still recovering after he was shot in the neck Saturday night

    Action News Jax told you ambulances rushed Shawn Lee to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was treated and discharged.

    We spoke exclusively to Shawn, who said a driver with dreadlocks in a red four-door car shot at him while he rode his bike to a friend’s house.

    Shawn said he did not know the driver and doesn’t know why he shot at him.

    He said the bullet grazed his neck and told us how he felt when he realized he was struck.  

    “I was just scared. I thought I was going to die,” Shawn said.

    The teen said he is expected to make a full recovery.

    This is the third child shot in less than a week. On Thursday, an 11-year-old and 13-year-old were shot on Lewis Street.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories