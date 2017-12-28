Jacksonville teen's unique journey to second-degree black belt

0

Out of the tens of millions of people around the world who practice Taekwondo, a second-degree black belt is an achievement very few earn.

But it’s a distinction Jacksonville 15-year-old Arik Ancelin has achieved.

“That, there, feels amazingly good,” Arik said. “Taekwondo is my passion.”

Even more impressive, Arik has Down syndrome.

I've got a story coming up at 5:15 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax that I cannot wait to share with you. I was so impressed by what this #Jacksonville teen has accomplished. And he's not stopping now. pic.twitter.com/t5JDYvHI4V — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 28, 2017

“Less than 2 percent of people that start martial arts achieve black belt, so it’s a pretty big deal,” said Arik’s instructor at Watson Martial Arts, Master Jason Watson. “We haven’t modified curriculum at all for Arik. I mean, he’s done the exact same thing that all of our guys do. And the Down syndrome hasn’t slowed him down.”

Arik isn’t stopping here. He’s already on his way to earning his third-degree black belt.

“This one, just like, comes from the heart, or from the brain or from your body. For me, it comes naturally,” Arik said.

Out of the tens of millions of people who practice #Taekwondo, a 2nd degree black belt is an achievement very few earn. It's a distinction #Jacksonville 15-year-old Arik Ancelin has achieved. Even more impressive, Arik has Down syndrome. His story at 5:15 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xKfa6Q4A8D — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) December 28, 2017

“In my wildest dreams, I wouldn’t have imagined eight years ago that this would be something that he could accomplish. So I think, to follow your children’s lead – when they tell you they’re going to do it, they can really do it,” Arik’s mother Jennifer Ancelin said.

When he’s not practicing Taekwondo or doing schoolwork, Arik likes to spend his free time singing and dancing.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.