  • Jacksonville Weather: This weekend is going to get really rainy

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You'll likely want to raincheck your weekend plans if you live in the Jacksonville area.

    This Sunday, we're expecting up to 2 inches of rain, First Alert Weather meteorologist Corey Simma says.

    On Friday, however, we'll see lighter weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. We'll start to see a weather shift Saturday with mostly cloudy skies as a storm system rolls in.  

    An umbrella is required if you plan on being outside Sunday evening as we'll see 1 to 2 inches of rain. After the storm, a drop in temperature will return next week, with a few mornings dipping back to the 30s.

