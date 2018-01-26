Jacksonville Weather: This weekend is going to get really rainy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You'll likely want to raincheck your weekend plans if you live in the Jacksonville area.
This Sunday, we're expecting up to 2 inches of rain, First Alert Weather meteorologist Corey Simma says.
On Friday, however, we'll see lighter weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. We'll start to see a weather shift Saturday with mostly cloudy skies as a storm system rolls in.
An umbrella is required if you plan on being outside Sunday evening as we'll see 1 to 2 inches of rain. After the storm, a drop in temperature will return next week, with a few mornings dipping back to the 30s.
Want to know how the weather will be in your area?
