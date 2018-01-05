PHOTOS: Images show arrests, images of alleged Orange Park drug house

A Jacksonville woman is in disbelief tonight after seeing the home she owns in a viral drug bust video.

VIDEO: Viral drug bust in Orange Park

“What the heck is going on?” said Kaitlyn Endres.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office video at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook.

“If you want to commit crimes in Clay County, you've got options: You can stop what you're doing, you can leave Clay County, or you too will be on the receiving end of this,” said Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels in the video.

Five adults and one juvenile were arrested.

Clay County deputies say they seized a heroin-fentanyl mixture and marijuana from the Orange Park home.

Several of the people you saw in the viral Clay County Sheriff's Office drug bust video are back at the #OrangePark home. "Marijuana is not a drug!" said one woman, who's facing charges. Live at 5 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/TnKh9vwLOc — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 5, 2018

In an exclusive interview, Kaitlyn Endres told Action News Jax she moved out six months ago but still owns the home along with her estranged husband, William Endres.

William Endres, Joseph Hand, Aviron Lippus, Haley Thompson and Devontae Gibson were the five adults charged.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Padgett said more people could be charged in the future.

Kaitlyn Endres said she was not happy that her 3-year-old son’s baby pictures were on the wall behind the sheriff in the video, while he drank his morning coffee.

“It stunk, honestly,” said Kaitlyn Endres.

Hours after the drug bust, several people who were handcuffed on the curb came back to get their stuff.

Action News Jax asked them why the sheriff’s office has been called out to the home 26 times in the past six months.

“It’s not like that. It’s really not,” said a man who identified himself as Matt Bland. “It’s not like that no more.”

“Because of the people that used to be here,” said a woman who identified herself as Victoria Bowers.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the armored vehicles were necessary because there have been reports of shots fired at the house in the past.

Deputies said it seized heroin and fentanyl from the house, although the arrest reports only mention marijuana.

“Marijuana is not a drug,” said Bowers.

The people outside the home said they’re renting from William Endres.

Kaitlyn Endres said she’s not going to tell their son about the arrest.

“The only way I can [explain] is, hey, Daddy’s busy. Daddy’s not available. I mean, that’s the best way I can do it. He’s too young to really understand what’s going on,” said Kaitlyn Endres.