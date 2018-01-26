0 Jacksonville woman warns neighbors about peeping Tom on her porch

Neighbors in the Lakecrest condos on the Southside said that many suspicious things have been going on in the past two weeks.

“One of my next-door neighbors downstairs reported she had suspicious activities around her units and someone approached her door,” said neighbor Mike Schmidt.

Another woman in the same neighborhood wrote on the Nextdoor app overnight, saying a peeping Tom had been on her porch.

Woman claims peeping Tom was in her porch overnight on the southside. That's next at 5 pic.twitter.com/NAnP5F7p6l — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 25, 2018

She wanted to warn other neighbors.

She wrote, “He looked at me and performed obscene hand gestures. I screamed for my husband and that quick the perp was gone.”

Schmidt said he makes sure that, once it gets dark, his wife doesn’t go walking outside.

“She never goes outside at night once it gets dark. If she needs something, I make sure I go outside and get it,” Schmidt said.

We looked at a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime map and searched for crimes within a half-mile radius around the complex. In the past four weeks, there have been no reports of suspicious people, but there have been two burglaries and one fraud report.

Neighbors said they’ve also seen groups gather near the walkway overnight and walk back and forth to another complex on the other side of their complex.

