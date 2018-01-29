Jacksonville woman wins top prize on scratch-off ticket

A Jacksonville woman won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket she bought at an Orange Park Publix.
Sharon Wright, 47, of Jacksonville, won a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.
A Florida Lottery spokesperson said Wright bought her winning ticket from Publix at 5000-11 U.S. 17 South.
