  • Jacksonville woman wins top prize on scratch-off ticket

    Updated:

    A Jacksonville woman won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket she bought at an Orange Park Publix.

    Sharon Wright, 47, of Jacksonville, won a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

    A Florida Lottery spokesperson said Wright bought her winning ticket from Publix at 5000-11 U.S. 17 South.

    Download the Action News Jax app for more local news. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: