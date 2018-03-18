Jacksonville zoo employee accused of having sex with a 14-year-old

A Jacksonville zoo employee is accused of having sex with a minor he met on a dating website.
James Shuman, 45, met the 14-year-old boy on a site called Scruff, according to Shuman’s arrest report.
The 14-year-old, who is an exchange student, said he had consensual sex with Shuman, a police report said.
The report states investigators found nude photos and sexual messages exchanged between Shuman and the 14-year-old. Investigators also found child pornography in Shuman's Fernandina Beach home.
Shuman was arrested and interviewed at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens. Action News Jax reached out to zoo officials who said they cannot comment on active investigations.
When Action News Jax inquired about the protocol to check into employee's backgrounds, zoo officials said all new hires undergo background checks and additional checks are done for employees working with children.
Shuman has a pretrial hearing Monday and has pled not guilty.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}