Jags fans planning a teal takeover at Heinz Field

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local fan groups are planning a teal takeover of Heinz Field on Sunday as the Jaguars take on the Steelers for the divisional round of the playoffs.

But those who can’t make the trip to Pittsburgh will also get to party at home.

EverBank Field will not host a watch party but the Bold City Brigade and Teal Street Hooligans have festivities planned in Duval County.

However, the real party will be in Pittsburgh, where hundreds of Jaguars fans are already making plans to travel.

“It’s Duval, all Jags, all day every day. Plus my tattoo right here,” said Samuel Clermont as he showed off his Jaguars tattoo.

It's safe to say that Clermont lives and breathes the mantra, “Duval till we die.” He is one of many local fans traveling to Pittsburgh for the game.

John Caputo, who is a member of the Bold City Brigade, said they’ll also be at Heinz Field. The group has already secured a pre-game party location in Pittsburgh.

“We do have a bar. It’s called McFadden’s and it is right there near the stadium. It holds about 300 people. It’s first come first serve,” Caputo said.

BCB is expecting McFadden’s to be a sea of teal this Sunday.

“A lot of people are spending significant money to go up and support the team so I think they’re going to be surprised in Pittsburgh with how many people show up,” Caputo said.

But if you’re staying local, BCB’s official watch party will be at the Wicked Barley Brewing Company on Baymeadows Road.

“They’re setting up a big projection screen as well as all the other flat screens,” Caputo said.

The Teal Street Hooligans are also holding a watch party at Fly’s Tie Irish Pub in Atlantic Beach.

No matter where you are, fans around the world are pumped and ready to see the Jags make it all the way.

“We definitely deserve this, the whole city does. I was 13 years old the last time the Jaguars went to the playoffs,” Clermont said.

Caputo said he was surprised to see how many people he’s spoken to that are making the trip despite the short notice. It speaks volumes about just how dedicated the local fan base really is.

