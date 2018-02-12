0 Jaguars to get new uniforms, remove tarps at EverBank Field for 2018 season

The Jaguars are getting new uniforms and helmets for the 2018 season, the team announced Monday.

The final design will be unveiled later this spring.

The team also announced Monday the removal of all tarps at EverBank Field. Tickets will be sold across the entirety of EverBank Field for the first time since 2005.

The decision to remove the tarps comes after three straight home sellouts at the end of the 2017 regular season, and a victory in the Jaguars’ first home playoff game since 1999.

The tarps in the west upper deck will be removed to provide 3,501 low-priced seating options, the Jaguars said.

Season tickets in the newly-opened areas will be priced at $45 per game, Jaguars President Mark Lamping said.

The Jaguars said demand for 2018 season tickets is at an extreme high with more than 5,000 deposits from new purchasers looking to lock in their seats. The team said at this point last year, the sales team had taken only 700 deposits.

Season ticket prices in 2018 will increase by an average of 10.9 percent, the team said.

This is the first time in 10 years that a majority of ticket categories in the stadium will experience a price increase, the team said.

The Jaguars also announced discounted stadium concessions and the return of loyalty pricing for season ticket members.

