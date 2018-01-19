Jaguars fans begin to arrive in New England ahead of AFC Championship

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jaguars fans are starting to arrive in “enemy territory” in Massachusetts ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship, they're looking for places to hang out ahead of the game.

Management at The Black Rose in downtown Boston said Jags fans are welcome there.

Jags fans Chris Melendez and Arley Baker arrived in Boston Thursday afternoon.

“You’re pretty much the only Jags fans here right now,” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn joked with them.

“Oh yeah,” Baker said. “We had to come early to set the foundation, get everybody ready for us.”

Some snow on the ground still in downtown #Boston. Brrrr ❄️ ⛄️ @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dlAlOAY3IJ — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 18, 2018

Management of the Black Rose said because of their location near Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market in a more tourist-friendly part of town, they’re used to getting opposing teams’ fans in.

Management said college football isn’t as big in Boston as Jacksonville, so when teams play Boston College, for example, they’ve actually advertised that fans of the opposing teams are welcome in to watch the game.

“Their hospitality is great right now, but once we beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, they’re not going to like us too much,” Melendez said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.