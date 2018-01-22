Jaguars fans disappointed in AFC Championship loss, excited for the future

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Although the Jacksonville Jaguars came up short Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, one would never know it after speaking with Jags fans who went to the game in Foxborough.
Many are excited for what the future has in store for this team, knowing its window to challenge for a championship is just opening.
“We went from 3-13 to playing the Patriots in the AFC Championship,” said Jags fan Adam Francis. “Phenomenal season. [He’s] the [greatest-of-all-time], man. [Tom] Brady is the GOAT, so it’s alright."
Other fans were already looking ahead to the 2018 season.
“Next year's AFC Championship [will be] in Jacksonville,” Mike Sena said.
“Proud to be a Jaguar,” said Randy Goodwin. “Awesome, great game.”
The Patriots will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl next month.
The last time the teams faced each other on that stage, it was also held in Jacksonville.
