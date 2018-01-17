Jaguars fans plan quick round-trip to Foxborough for AFC Championship game

Some Jaguars fans are taking buses up to Foxborough for the AFC Championship game between the Jags and the New England Patriots.
The group Forever Jaguars did the same thing for the divisional round in Pittsburgh, driving through the night and coming back right after the game.
They plan to do the same thing this weekend.
“We tried to keep everything as cost-effective as possible, so that we’re still able to give everybody a great rate,” said organizer David Mendenhall.
“So, for $275 for there and back, you really can’t beat it when plane tickets are going for [$500 and $600].”
Below is the information and itinerary from Forever Jaguars:
-Cost: $275 per person; Includes bus seat, tolls and stadium parking.
-Purchase game tickets on your own.
-Deadline to pay is Wednesday at 5pm via Cash App (preferred): $NikkiMcGlockton or PayPal: Niknatural612@aol.com.
-Departure Saturday, 1/20 between Noon-4pm, TBD.
-Depart after game, arriving Monday, 1/22.
-Call 850-251-6600 to reserve your seat(s) on the bus.
-Payments will be accepted once 45 registrations are confirmed.
Interested in taking the 'Forever #Jaguars Bus' to #Foxborough for the #AFCChampionship? Here's the info. @ActionNewsJax #JAXvsNE #Jags #DTWD pic.twitter.com/5T66pJjdaJ— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 16, 2018
