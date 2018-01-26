Jaguars look at potential development of EverBank Field Lot J as 'mixed-use entertainment complex'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A sports and entertainment complex could be coming to downtown Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping confirmed to Action News Jax that the team is looking into developing Lot J near EverBank Field.
Lamping said potential development of Lot J would be in addition to the future development of the Shipyards property along the St. Johns River.
JUST IN: @Jaguars confirm plans to turn @EverBankField into a "mixed-use entertainment complex." @ActionNewsJax has a live report at 5. pic.twitter.com/gbv6ocQAmk— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 26, 2018
Development of Lot J is still in the early phases and would not impact parking on Jaguars game days for the 2018 season.
Here is the full statement from Lamping on the potential development of Lot J:
There is endless potential in downtown Jacksonville, and the Jaguars and Iguana Investments, along with the City of Jacksonville, are fully committed to exploring all opportunities that would create a vibrant sports and entertainment complex, 365 days a year. In addition to the Shipyards property along the waterfront, this includes the potential development of Lot J on the southwest corner of EverBank Field into a mixed-use entertainment complex. Iguana Investments is still in the very early phases of this process. Site surveys and environmental testing are just beginning, and design concepts are still in development. We do not anticipate any changes to parking on Jaguars game days this fall.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates.
STORY: @Jaguars look at potential development of @EverBankField Lot J as 'mixed-use entertainment complex' | @RussellANjax will have more details for CBS47 at 5: https://t.co/A55GuB2aXJ pic.twitter.com/2ryEN6n7yw— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) January 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}