Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette wins over Steelers fan family after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said a Pittsburgh Steelers fan is apologizing after rear-ending his luxury car.

It’s a crash that Janelle Sweeney and her family won’t forget.

“It’s a very rare occasion that you get into an accident and anything exciting happens,” Sweeney said.

TONIGHT hear from a driver involved in the same crash as @Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette. She says he was really nice and just cared if everyone was ok @ActionNewsJax #ASJax pic.twitter.com/FBkdXcTcSX — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

They were driving on Interstate 295 toward the Dames Point Bridge when Sweeney said she noticed the cars in front of her braking.

“There was a car stopped in the fast lane, no hazards on or anything, so I’m guessing it happened right then,” Sweeney said.

She snapped this picture of @_fournette with road crews behind his car that was damaged on I-295 Tuesday @ActionNewsJax #asjax pic.twitter.com/QqTpRU6Jb8 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

She quickly swerved to the right, clipping the vehicle in front of hers, which then rear ended Fournette.

Sweeney said everyone then got out of their cars to check for damage, and she noticed her 9-year-old son looking across the interstate.

“Bladen was waving across the highway and I didn’t even realize he was waving until I saw who I know now is Fournette, waving back at him,” Sweeney said.

The woman tells me her son recognized @_fournette immediately and started waving across the interstate after the crash. @FhpJacksonville then escorted him across the highway to meet him #ASJax @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KHjPVFwG10 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

They looked throughout the car and all they could find was a napkin, but it worked and it now has Fournette’s autograph on it.

“I was very shocked at how open he was and very personable. He was very kind,” Sweeney said.

In an interview today @_fournette said his car got $50k worth of damage from the crash 😱 I would cry... #ASJax @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YoXkQ3KFXx — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 19, 2018

In an interview Thursday, Fournette said the person who hit him was actually a Steelers fan.

“Their in-laws didn’t know who I was until everyone started taking pictures with me and then they were like, 'We were at the game going against you,'” Fournette said.

In the end, Fournette might have lost his bumper in the crash, but Sweeney said he gained his new biggest fan.

“Bladen has already downloaded commercials and all the Jaguars hype-up stuff that Fournette has done,” Sweeney said.

Just got this. Even two Steelers fans who were involved in Tuesday's crash posed with @_fournette. They went to the playoff game in Pittsburgh, but are now rooting for the @Jaguars against New England! @ActionNewsJax @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/0bp6ByeHk8 — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) January 19, 2018

