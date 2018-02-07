0 James Hobbs: 5 things to know about fugitive killed in St. Augustine

1. He was just listed as New Hampshire’s Fugitive of the Week … days ago.

On Jan. 31, the Concord Patch newspaper published a warning that Hobbs was wanted in New Hampshire for an incident involving a child under the age of 15 in the town of Amherst, New Hampshire.

2. According to a U.S. Marshals flyer, Hobbs was 59 years old (he just had a birthday) and reportedly used “The Whip” as an alias.

The U.S. Marshals flyer said: “New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is actively seeking fugitive James Hobbs, who is wanted on an outstanding Amherst Police Department arrest warrant for Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault on a Child under age 15. Hobbs is currently on state parole and a former attorney who was charged with defrauding several clients in 2005.”

According to research by Action News Jax, Hobbs had several email addresses with the moniker “The Whip” in them. Another of his emails had the name SWTSERENITY36.

3. Hobbs fled to Florida when he heard that an arrest warrant has been issued for him for aggravated sexual assault on a child under 15. He was in a vehicle that didn’t exactly blend in.

As it turns out, Hobbs was in St. Johns County at the Howard Johnson’s motel next to the St. Augustine Outlets. The U.S. Marshals said he was driving a 2006 white 4-door Mercedes C280 with New Hampshire plates.

4. Hobbs was a lawyer and served time in prison for stealing a lot of money from clients.

The Nashua Telegraph reported that “Hobbs admitted in 2006 that he stole more than $1 million from several clients, about half of it from the estate of a Nashua woman and slightly more than half from the estate of a former attorney who’d intended his savings to care for his disabled daughter.”

Hobbs was sentenced to a term of 10 to 20 years. It’s not clear when he was released on parole.

5. Hobbs was shot by three different law enforcement officers.

When confronted at the motel, Hobbs resisted arrest and made “several sudden moves,” according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

He was shot by two U.S. Marshals and by one St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy is named Deputy Toubaili, and he’s been an officer for nearly four years. This was his first officer-involved shooting.

Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

NO gun/weapon found according to sjcso in suspects room according to sjcso. Suspect reportedly made sudden “moves” that appeared aggressive and deemed a threat. — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) February 7, 2018

