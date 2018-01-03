JEA crews on standby ahead wintry weather for Jacksonville

JEA says it's ready for the winter storm and crews are on standby.
Lee Norton made sure this cold weather wouldn’t affect his business.
Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, he says, power went out to several businesses along main street on the Northside; his was one of them.
Norton wanted to make sure his employees and customers were comfortable.
“We have a generator and hooked the generator up, and we have a space heater and that’s been keeping us warm,” said Norton.
JEA says more people will be using heat and space heaters to stay warm and it’s expecting a peak in usage tomorrow morning.
“If we’re going to hit a peak, it’s going to be about 7 o'clock in the morning,” JEA spokesperson Gerri Boyce said.
Despite the cold, JEA says we probably won’t top the 2010 peak usage of 3,250 megawatts.
JEA says tomorrow, it's predicting around 2,850 megawatts of usage.
