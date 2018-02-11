  • JEA crews working a water main break in downtown Jacksonville

    Updated:

    Jacksonville crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Jacksonville as water fills up the streets. 

    JEA officials said the water main break is the area of Pearl and Adams streets. 

    There is no cause for the break and crews are trying to isolate it, JEA added. JEA did not say when the break will be fixed. 

    The Florida Theatre is closed due to the break. Sunday night's performance of the Blues Traveler will be postponed until 7p.m. Monday, the theater said.

    Follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax at 6:30 p.m. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories