JEA crews working a water main break in downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Jacksonville as water fills up the streets.
JEA officials said the water main break is the area of Pearl and Adams streets.
There is no cause for the break and crews are trying to isolate it, JEA added. JEA did not say when the break will be fixed.
The Florida Theatre is closed due to the break. Sunday night's performance of the Blues Traveler will be postponed until 7p.m. Monday, the theater said.
A massive water main break near the Duval County Courthouse. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oSKxN7kudH— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 11, 2018
#JEA says it’s a 16” pipe that’s causing this water main break. Crews are working to isolate the problem. People who live near this area say they have NO water. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5igBy43FBi— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 11, 2018
It appears #JEA crews have a portion of Adams St. And Pearl St. Blocked off. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5klqlm25Gt— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) February 11, 2018
